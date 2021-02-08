In photos: Snow falls across Norwich

Gallery

Published: 11:39 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM February 8, 2021

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich woke up to a blanket of white on Monday morning, after steady snowfall over the weekend.

While much failed to settle on Saturday and Sunday, Monday saw the snow become heavier.

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It led to a raft of full school closures, with delays on the roads and public transport routes changed.

With the country in the third national lockdown, it isn't a traditional snow day, with people unable to meet up with friends and family or travel too far from home.

A snowy view of Norwich from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

But people made the most of what they had on their doorstep, including at Mousehold.

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Betsy and Sonny Parkinson sledging on Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy view of Norwich from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy Norwich city centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich covered in snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A couple walking through a snow covered Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Matthew Lei, aged 5, playing in the snow in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy White Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich Market covered in snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy Theatre Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A snowy Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



