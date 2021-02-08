Full list of snow school closures in Norwich

Published: 7:56 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 8:05 AM February 8, 2021

A snowy Exchange Street in Norwich on February 8, 2021. - Credit: Chris Goreham

Snowfall overnight has closed dozens of schools across Norwich.

People have been urged to stay at home, with roads icy across the city and cars already stranded.

The full list of school closures is here:

Arden Grove Infant School

Angel Road Infant and Junior

Avenue Junior School

Bignold Primary School

Blofield Primary School

Bluebell Primary School

Broadland High Ormiston Academy

Catton Grove Primary

Cecil Gowing Infant School

City Academy Norwich

City College Norwich

Colman Infant School

Colman Junior School

Coltishall Primary School

Costessey Primary School

Earlham Nursery School

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy

Edith Cavell Academy

Falcon Junior School

Framingham Earl High School

George White Junior School

Hall School

Harford Manor School

Heartsease Primary Academy

Heather Avenue Infant

Hellesdon High School

Henderson Green Primary Academy

Hethersett Academy

Hethersett Primary

Hethersett Woodside

Horsford Primary School

Jane Austen College

Kinsale Infant and Junior Schools

Lakenham Primary School

Lionwood Infant and Junior Schools

Lodge Lane Infant School

Magdalen Gates Primary School

Mousehold Infant and Nursery

Mile Cross Primary

Nelson Infant School

Notre Dame High

Old Catton Junior

Open Academy

Recreation Road Infant

Sparhawk Infant

Spixworth Infant

Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Junior School

Sprowston Infant

St Augustine's Catholic Primary

St Clements Hill Primary

St Faiths Primary School

St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary

St Peter's Primary Academy

The Clare School

The Earthsea Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Hewett Academy

The Locksley Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Parkside School

The Wherry School

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form

Tuckswood Academy And Nursery

University Technical College Norfolk

Valley Primary Academy

Wensum Junior

West Earlham Infant and Nursery School

West Earlham Junior School

White Woman Lane Junior School

White House Farm Primary School

To see school closures in other parts of Norfolk, click here.



