Full list of snow school closures in Norwich
Published: 7:56 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 8:05 AM February 8, 2021
- Credit: Chris Goreham
Snowfall overnight has closed dozens of schools across Norwich.
People have been urged to stay at home, with roads icy across the city and cars already stranded.
The full list of school closures is here:
- Arden Grove Infant School
- Angel Road Infant and Junior
- Avenue Junior School
- Bignold Primary School
- Blofield Primary School
- Bluebell Primary School
- Broadland High Ormiston Academy
- Catton Grove Primary
- Cecil Gowing Infant School
- City Academy Norwich
- City College Norwich
- Colman Infant School
- Colman Junior School
- Coltishall Primary School
- Costessey Primary School
- Earlham Nursery School
- Eaton Hall Specialist Academy
- Edith Cavell Academy
- Falcon Junior School
- Framingham Earl High School
- George White Junior School
- Hall School
- Harford Manor School
- Heartsease Primary Academy
- Heather Avenue Infant
- Hellesdon High School
- Henderson Green Primary Academy
- Hethersett Academy
- Hethersett Primary
- Hethersett Woodside
- Horsford Primary School
- Jane Austen College
- Kinsale Infant and Junior Schools
- Lakenham Primary School
- Lionwood Infant and Junior Schools
- Lodge Lane Infant School
- Magdalen Gates Primary School
- Mousehold Infant and Nursery
- Mile Cross Primary
- Nelson Infant School
- Notre Dame High
- Old Catton Junior
- Open Academy
- Recreation Road Infant
- Sparhawk Infant
- Spixworth Infant
- Sprowston Community Academy
- Sprowston Junior School
- Sprowston Infant
- St Augustine's Catholic Primary
- St Clements Hill Primary
- St Faiths Primary School
- St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary
- St Peter's Primary Academy
- The Clare School
- The Earthsea Short Stay School For Norfolk
- The Hewett Academy
- The Locksley Short Stay School For Norfolk
- The Parkside School
- The Wherry School
- Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form
- Tuckswood Academy And Nursery
- University Technical College Norfolk
- Valley Primary Academy
- Wensum Junior
- West Earlham Infant and Nursery School
- West Earlham Junior School
- White Woman Lane Junior School
- White House Farm Primary School
To see school closures in other parts of Norfolk, click here.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus