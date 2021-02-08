Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

Published: 7:35 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 8:16 AM February 8, 2021

Norwich pictured in the snow and ice in the early hours of February 8, 2021. - Credit: Chris Goreham

Drivers in Norwich have been urged to stay at home unless they have to, as police deal with cars already stranded on roads.

The city woke up to snow on Monday morning after a light dusting over much of the weekend.

Norwich police said the roads were "covered in compacted snow/ice and it is making it extremely hazardous on the roads, especially on the smallest of inclines".

They gave Grapes and Ketts Hills as examples, and said cars were already stranded in the city.

They later said the continuous snow, wind and low temperatures made travel around the city "treacherous" and said today was a good today to stay at home and take pressure off the NHS.

🚧❌ Please do not go out if you don’t have to. The roads are covered in compacted snow/ice and it is making it extremely hazardous on the roads, especially on the smallest of inclines (E.g Grapes Hill/Ketts Hill). Cars are already stranded in the city. #StayAtHome ❌🚧 — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) February 8, 2021

Warnings over travel have been issued in other parts of the county, with the A140 at Long Stratton, Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) and parts of the A47 also impassable.

It has also had an impact on public transport.

First Norwich said its X41/41 services, which travel via Stoke Holy Cross and Poringland to Bungay, were suspended.

Norwich Market pictured on February 8, 2021. - Credit: Chris Goreham

It has also stopped all its school services, along with Sanders Coaches.

Buses will only travel along main roads on First's 23/23A services, and towards Heartsease the service will not be stopping at the Heartsease estate.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE - 23/23A⚠️



We will now be operating only along main roads on the above services.



Towards Longwater, we will be operating via Dereham Rd as a 24



Towards Heartseas, we will be omitting the Heartseas Estate until further notice. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) February 8, 2021

The 13 service will be starting and ending at Queens Road and will not serve any estates, while the 38A service will begin at end at Long Stratton.

Greater Anglia has warned all its services will be subject to disruption until midday.

The country remains in the third national coronavirus lockdown, meaning a stay at home order is already in place to combat spread of the virus.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE - X41/41⚠️



The above services are currently suspended due to adverse weather conditions. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) February 8, 2021

BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham said while the snow in Norwich was not particularly deep, temperatures remained below freezing, which was causing issues for those travelling.

Many schools, currently only open to vulnerable children and those of key workers, have decided to close, including Framingham Earl High School.

Our school site will be closed on Monday 8th January to all staff and students due to adverse weather and police advice on road safety. Remote learning will continue. — Framingham Earl High School (@FraminghamEarl) February 8, 2021

Weatherquest forecasters, based at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, said today was likely to continue feeling "bitterly cold", with the risk of snow showers throughout the day and "longer spells of snow at times"