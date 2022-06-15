City park and ride site covered in waste as trespassers leave

Waste was left scattered across the ground at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site - Credit: Archant

Images have revealed the scattered waste believed to have been left behind by a group who camped without permission in a city park and ride site.

The Norwich Airport Park and Ride was forced to close on Monday due to an "unauthorised encampment".

Rubbish was left in bushes and across the car park - Credit: Archant

In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.

Travellers' caravans forced a city park and ride to close for several days - Credit: Denise Bradley

However, as of Wednesday (June 15), the firm announced that the travellers had moved and that service had resumed.

Route 501 - The unauthorised encampment at Airport P&R has been moved and we are removing all waste left on site.



Service has resumed but please listen to instructions from staff on site who will show you to a space. — Norwich Park & Ride (@nparkandride) June 15, 2022

The site has now reopened after the travellers left - Credit: Archant

A KonectBus spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site is open and fully operational and we would like to thank the cooperation of the local authorities for all their support."

Rubbish left on the ground in one of the car parking bays at Norwich Airport Park and Ride - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Constabulary worked closely with partner agencies in relation to the incident.