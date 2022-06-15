Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City park and ride site covered in waste as trespassers leave

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:46 PM June 15, 2022
Waste was left scattered across the ground at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site

Waste was left scattered across the ground at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site - Credit: Archant

Images have revealed the scattered waste believed to have been left behind by a group who camped without permission in a city park and ride site.

The Norwich Airport Park and Ride was forced to close on Monday due to an "unauthorised encampment".

Rubbish was left in bushes and across the car park

Rubbish was left in bushes and across the car park - Credit: Archant

In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.

Travellers' caravans have set up an encampment at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride, which has caused the car park to close.

Travellers' caravans forced a city park and ride to close for several days - Credit: Denise Bradley

However, as of Wednesday (June 15), the firm announced that the travellers had moved and that service had resumed.

The site has now reopened after the travellers left

The site has now reopened after the travellers left - Credit: Archant

A KonectBus spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site is open and fully operational and we would like to thank the cooperation of the local authorities for all their support."

Rubbish left on the ground in one of the car parking bays at Norwich Airport Park and Ride

Rubbish left on the ground in one of the car parking bays at Norwich Airport Park and Ride - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Constabulary worked closely with partner agencies in relation to the incident.

