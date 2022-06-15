City park and ride site covered in waste as trespassers leave
- Credit: Archant
Images have revealed the scattered waste believed to have been left behind by a group who camped without permission in a city park and ride site.
The Norwich Airport Park and Ride was forced to close on Monday due to an "unauthorised encampment".
In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.
However, as of Wednesday (June 15), the firm announced that the travellers had moved and that service had resumed.
A KonectBus spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Norwich Airport Park and Ride site is open and fully operational and we would like to thank the cooperation of the local authorities for all their support."
Norfolk Constabulary worked closely with partner agencies in relation to the incident.