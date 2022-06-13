'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

All bus services from Norwich Airport's park and ride have been suspended - Credit: Steve Adams

All bus services from the city airport's park and ride have been suspended due to an "unauthorised encampment" at the site.

In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.

Route 501 - Due to an unauthorised encampment on Airport Park & Ride we are currently unable to open the car park. As a result, there are no buses running from this site. Buses will continue to serve Norwich International Airport.



The next nearest site is Sprowston. — Norwich Park & Ride (@nparkandride) June 13, 2022

No buses are currently running from the site but buses are continuing to serve the airport.

The next nearest park and ride is Sprowston.

KonectBus, which run the service, have been contacted for comment.