Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:53 AM June 13, 2022
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

All bus services from Norwich Airport's park and ride have been suspended - Credit: Steve Adams

All bus services from the city airport's park and ride have been suspended due to an "unauthorised encampment" at the site.

In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.

No buses are currently running from the site but buses are continuing to serve the airport.

The next nearest park and ride is Sprowston.

KonectBus, which run the service, have been contacted for comment.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hethersett Academy, pictured inset, has been questioned by some parents over its disciplinary approach 

Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due to the sinkhole.

Norwich Live News

Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Killers perform at Carrow Road in Norwich. 

Carrow Road Concerts | Gallery

All the photos from The Killers' long-awaited concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon