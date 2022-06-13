'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride
Published: 10:53 AM June 13, 2022
- Credit: Steve Adams
All bus services from the city airport's park and ride have been suspended due to an "unauthorised encampment" at the site.
In a tweet on Monday, June 13, Norwich Park and Ride confirmed its 501 route had been affected by the issue and it was unable to open its car park outside Norwich Airport.
No buses are currently running from the site but buses are continuing to serve the airport.
The next nearest park and ride is Sprowston.
KonectBus, which run the service, have been contacted for comment.