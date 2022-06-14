Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment

Norwich Airport park and ride is closed due to a "unauthorised encampment" - Credit: Archant

A park and ride site on the edge of the city is closed again today due to an "unauthorised encampment".

The Norwich Airport park and ride, in Buck Courtney Crescent, was closed on Monday (June 13) due to a Traveller encampment at the site.

Norwich Park and Ride tweeted this morning (June 14) to confirm that the airport car park site remains closed and services on the 501 route are departing from the airport terminal.

There is a car park available at the airport but charges will apply beyond the roundabout.

Customers are being advised to use route 502 from the Sprowston park and ride site instead.

Yesterday, a KonectBus spokesman said: "We are working in conjunction with Norfolk County Council, South Norfolk Council and other relevant agencies in relation to the caravans on the airport site."

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it is aware of the Traveller encampment and "officers are working closely with partner agencies to visit the site and positively engage with the group".