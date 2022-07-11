Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

A number of roads across Norwich are undergoing roadworks which could impact journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the city this week.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue remains closed until the end of August.

The road is shut from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens side as part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport.

The scheme is aimed at upgrading facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Riverside Road is continuing to see roadworks and is expected to be closed until July 29 due to the transforming cities project.

Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road are also impacted as a result of the same scheme.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

If travelling into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works have seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

Elsewhere in Norwich, in Hospital Lane, work on the existing junction with Drayton Road has closed the road until August 26.

Drivers should also keep in mind that part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road is closed at selected times until 2024 as work continues to take place.