More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:11 AM May 30, 2022
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the old Norfolk and...

Roads are to close in and around St Stephens Road from next month

More roads are to close in Norwich as work continues on a major city revamp.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed a number of roads are due to be temporarily closed from Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26.

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue will be closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, while Ipswich Road will also be shut to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks in St Stephens Street in Norwich

The full works are as follows:

  • Closure of the left turn into Grove Road from St Stephens Road.
  • One-way traffic in Grove Road towards its junction with St Stephens Road.
  • One-way traffic in Grove Avenue from its junction with Ipswich Road towards its junction with Grove Walk.
  • A two-way segregated cycle lane in Grove Road to the St Stephens Road junction.
  • Footway widening in Ipswich Road near the Grove Road junction.
  • Widening of the existing pedestrian crossing in St Stephens Road.

Victoria Street will also be closed from its junction with St Stephens Road - one-way will be suspended to allow access from Grove Road - but a date of the closure has not been confirmed yet.

Work is continuing to progress on the £6.1m revamp of St Stephens Street which will see new 'sawtooth' bus parking bays and new bus shelters built as well as new flower beds and trees planted. 

There are also plans for the installation of digital departure screens, seating, loading bays, and a new taxi rank. 

Over the past few months, buses have been diverted through All Saints Green and safety barriers have been implemented to alert pedestrians amid the ongoing roadworks.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks in St Stephens Street in Norwich

At the time, a Norfolk County Council spokesman said the barriers have been added for people that are used to the area being "traffic free".

