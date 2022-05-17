Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction
Yet more roadworks are lined up for a city community already hit by chaos and queues.
The county council has revealed Hospital Lane will be closed from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, August 26, due to works at the junction with Drayton High Road.
Hospital Lane has been busier than usual since February as it is a diversion route for traffic unable to use Sweet Briar Road which is undergoing emergency repair work due to a burst water main.
But the council has promised the new works will only start once Sweet Briar Road reopens.
Anglian Water has said this work will be completed by the end of May in time for the Hospital Lane works which are expected to last 87 days.
Shelagh Gurney (Cons), district and county councillor for Hellesdon said: "The area has had more than its fair share of roadworks which have not been programmed particularly well with the potential for overlaps.
"I have had to intervene with councils as there has been gridlock in Hellesdon and it has become a continuous stream of roadworks.
"I ask for people to be tolerant but I appreciate the frustrations they are experiencing."
Gas works are currently taking place with temporary traffic lights in Middleton's Lane while a new cycle and pedestrian crossing is planned on Boundary Road at its junction with B&Q.
Steven Turner, 44, who lives in Low Road in Hellesdon said: "The amount of roadworks is horrendous.
"I work from home but sell to garages around Norfolk and getting to and from my customers is a joke. Sweet Briar, Fakenham Road, Middleton’s lane and Aylsham Road all having road works at the same time is unreal."
The Hospital Lane roadworks are part of the Persimmon Homes project at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club funded by section 106 contributions.
Mrs Gurney said the plans were on display at a public meeting at the community centre back in 2016.
Traffic will be diverted via Hellesdon Hall Road, Low Road and the reopened Sweet Briar Road. There will be access for homeowners affected.
A county council spokeswoman said: “We’ve worked with the developer, who is carrying out this planned work, to ensure the Hospital Lane closure will not take place until Sweet Briar Road is open again."