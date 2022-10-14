Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Warning of traffic "gridlock" in the city centre amid roadworks

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:39 AM October 14, 2022
Red Lion Street has closed until October 18

Red Lion Street has closed until October 18 - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Commuters in the city have been warned of heavy delays amid ongoing disruption caused by roadworks.

Work in Red Lion Street in Norwich began on Thursday (October 13) as a project to create an additional bay to allow for better capacity for services started.

In a tweet just before 9.10am on Friday (October 14), First Norwich said the city centre was "gridlocked".

It read: "Traffic is beginning to move slowly.

"This is impacting all services severely and is expected for the next few hours.

"Please allow further time to travel."

It is the second day of disruption after travellers reported delays in the city yesterday.

Red Lion Street is anticipated to be closed in both directions until October 18.

It comes as nearby St Stephens Street reopened on Tuesday, October 4, following a 10-month closure.

