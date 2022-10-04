Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Major city centre road reopens to buses today

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:44 AM October 4, 2022
Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

St Stephens Street had been closed since January - Credit: Danielle Booden

A busy city centre road is set to reopen to buses today.

St Stephens Street in Norwich has been closed since January as part of a £6.1m redevelopment project, which has seen new bus bays and crossings installed.

For the past 10 months, buses have been diverted to other parts of the city but the busy thoroughfare will reopen from around midday.

All services will use new bus stands in Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street and Rampant Horse Street/ Theatre Street but bus stands in St Stephens Street will remain out of use until Wednesday (October 5).

The new bus stops are designed to make it easier for vehicles to drop off and collect passengers, which promises to reduce delays.

The redevelopment project is part of the £32m transforming cities fund which was awarded to Norwich in September 2020 and has been issued for a number of projects across the city.

