Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy city centre road closes for bus bay works

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:22 AM October 13, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM October 13, 2022
Red Lion Street has closed until October 18

Red Lion Street has closed until October 18 - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Shoppers have been hit with yet more heavy disruption after a busy city centre road closed.

Red Lion Street in Norwich has closed in both directions until October 18 - just nine days after nearby St Stephens Street reopened to buses.

It has closed in order to improve bus bays.

The works, which will see the creation of an additional bay to allow for better capacity for services, is the latest part of the Transforming Cities Improvement Scheme.

But some city travellers reported disruption as buses diverted via Surrey Street to avoid the works.

Just before 10.30am, First Norwich confirmed delays of up to 30 minutes across all its city services.

Konectbus also confirmed it was aware of the delays and would be changing its diversion plans for the afternoon.

Access for deliveries to businesses will be kept up to date with the latest information and bus passengers have been urged to check with service providers for any alterations to timings.

It comes as nearby St Stephens Street reopened on Tuesday, October 4, following a 10-month closure.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
  2. 2 Cones and 'do not park' signs put up in NR3 amid parking 'pickle'
  3. 3 NR3 kitchen to serve roasts in second pub after 'phenomenal' demand
  1. 4 Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week
  2. 5 Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away
  3. 6 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
  4. 7 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
  5. 8 Four-day Christmas market with street food and donkeys coming to Norwich
  6. 9 'True magic': Bookshop bosses backed by Russell Crowe on crowdfund triumph
  7. 10 Homeless encampment cleared from doorway of vacant city shop

The thoroughfare has been closed to traffic since January, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon

New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon