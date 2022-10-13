Busy city centre road closes for bus bay works
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
Shoppers have been hit with yet more heavy disruption after a busy city centre road closed.
Red Lion Street in Norwich has closed in both directions until October 18 - just nine days after nearby St Stephens Street reopened to buses.
It has closed in order to improve bus bays.
The works, which will see the creation of an additional bay to allow for better capacity for services, is the latest part of the Transforming Cities Improvement Scheme.
But some city travellers reported disruption as buses diverted via Surrey Street to avoid the works.
Just before 10.30am, First Norwich confirmed delays of up to 30 minutes across all its city services.
Konectbus also confirmed it was aware of the delays and would be changing its diversion plans for the afternoon.
Access for deliveries to businesses will be kept up to date with the latest information and bus passengers have been urged to check with service providers for any alterations to timings.
It comes as nearby St Stephens Street reopened on Tuesday, October 4, following a 10-month closure.
The thoroughfare has been closed to traffic since January, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.