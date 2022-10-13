Busy city centre road closes for bus bay works

Shoppers have been hit with yet more heavy disruption after a busy city centre road closed.

Red Lion Street in Norwich has closed in both directions until October 18 - just nine days after nearby St Stephens Street reopened to buses.

It has closed in order to improve bus bays.

The works, which will see the creation of an additional bay to allow for better capacity for services, is the latest part of the Transforming Cities Improvement Scheme.

But some city travellers reported disruption as buses diverted via Surrey Street to avoid the works.

Just before 10.30am, First Norwich confirmed delays of up to 30 minutes across all its city services.

Due to the closure of Red Lion St, we are seeing delays of up to 30 minutes across all Norwich services at this time. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 13, 2022

@SandersCoaches is the 45 from Holt to Norwich not going through Castle Meadow anymore? I asked the driver and he said the road was closed but from the looks of it Castle Meadow is not closed?? It’s now made me late for work 😕 — beth_katano95 she/her (@BethanyTuckwood) October 13, 2022

@FirstNorwich until when is the red lion street going to close? Where can I get 25/26 bus to university? — Sofia (@wtfisoatmeal_sf) October 13, 2022

Konectbus also confirmed it was aware of the delays and would be changing its diversion plans for the afternoon.

We are aware of heavy disruption to services around Norwich this morning which has been caused by the closure of Red Lion Street. Additional buses and drivers are being deployed to combat delays, and we are revising our diversion plans for this afternoon’s peak period. Thank you. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) October 13, 2022

Access for deliveries to businesses will be kept up to date with the latest information and bus passengers have been urged to check with service providers for any alterations to timings.

It comes as nearby St Stephens Street reopened on Tuesday, October 4, following a 10-month closure.

The thoroughfare has been closed to traffic since January, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.