Norwich roadworks to watch out for this week

There are many roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With roadworks starting and continuing across the city, here are some of the most important ones to look out for this week.

The bridge in Sweet Briar Road which was closed after part of the embankment fell through, will continue to be closed as work continues to fix it.

The closure has caused heavy delays for morning commuters across the city, as drivers take alternative routes.

Some of those roads which have seen major tailbacks include the A1151 Sprowston Road, Charlton Road, Whitefriars, Pitt Street, Palace Street and Tombland.

These delays are not helped by the closure to Riverside Road, which is expected to continue until late July.

The westbound carriageway of Fifers Lane, near Norwich Airport, will be closed to traffic from Monday, March 7.

This is so essential drainage maintenance works can be carried out.

Elsewhere, in King Street, the road will close once again on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

Should bad weather postpone the work, it will take place on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.