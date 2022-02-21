Embankment repairs near city bridge may take 'several weeks'

A busy route into the city could stay closed for a number of weeks after the embankment beneath the road fell through.

A section of the bank below Sweet Briar Road washed away after a pipe burst on February 17.

Since then the road and the bridge it leads on to have been closed.

Anglian Water, which is responsible for the pipe, has sent out engineers to assess the damage.

The company said work will leave the road closed for "several weeks" due to the complicated nature of repairs.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "We currently have two teams on site carrying out investigations to plan a repair to Sweet Briar Road in Norwich, after a burst water main at the end of last week.

Traffic chaos in Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweet Briar Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"This is a complicated repair and unfortunately we will need to keep the road closed for several weeks while our teams fix it.

"We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we carry out this emergency work.”

While work is ongoing there will be a signed diversion in place via Dereham Road, Barn Road and the A1067 Aylsham Road, with delays to be expected.

Those driving large vehicles have been reminded by Norfolk County Council not to use Marl Pit Lane and Hellesdon Lane as an alternative route due to the three tonne weight restriction on Hellesdon Bridge.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: "Given the current road condition and the extent of undermining of the ground under the outer ring road, it is not safe to reopen the road to any traffic until repairs are complete."

Anglian Water currently has two teams on the site at Sweet Briar Road. - Credit: Anglian Water

The issue has seen long tailbacks along nearby roads in recent days causing delays to driver's journeys.

Parts of the pavement in the run up to the bridge have fallen through on to Marriott's Way which runs under the bridge.

The trail beneath the bridge is also likely to remain closed for weeks.

Following the incident last Thursday many homes in the area were left without water, however Anglian Water says supply was returned to all homes by 3:30pm on Friday, February 18.



