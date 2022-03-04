Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
City street closed for another weekend due to roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:42 AM March 4, 2022
King Street in Norwich will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane in early 2022. 

King Street will closed over the weekend for roadworks. - Credit: Google Maps

A street in Norwich will be closed again next weekend for resurfacing work.

As part of ongoing improvement work to King Street, the road will be closed on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

It will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from 7.30am to 11pm on both days.

Signed vehicle and cycle diversions will be in place and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Should bad weather postpone the work, it will take place on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.

The work will see the road resurfaced and road markings replaced.  

It is part of £1.05m improvement work which started in January. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


