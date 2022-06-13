City roads to be dug up by two metres deep to fix sinkholes

Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due to the sinkhole. - Credit: Maya Derrick

Two sinkholes that appeared in the city suburbs were likely caused by damaged sewer pipes and will need to be dug up with to fix the problem.

Anglian Water engineers are currently investigating the incidents in Junction Road and Aylsham Road, and have said they will need "complex repairs".

They have since been cordoned off, causing travel disruption in the city.

The roads will need to be dug two metres deep to fix the issues.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams are continuing to investigate two separate issues in Norwich relating to sewer pipes.

"The incidents are not connected and each one is currently being looked at by teams in order to design a safe solution for fixing them."

The sinkholes are located about half a mile away from each other in the north of the city in the Mile Cross area.

The Junction Road cavity appeared on Thursday, June 10, where it joins with Aylsham Road.

It is about half a metre squared and has been described as the size of a "large watermelon".

On Friday, a second appeared, closing the junction of Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road.

It is currently unknown how long the roads will be closed for – but Anglian Water has warned there will need to be deep excavations in order to begin repairs.

The spokeswoman added: "Due to the locations of the pipes, teams will need to excavate approximately two metres in depth to reach them in order to begin repairs.

“Road closures are in place for each location and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we continue this emergency work.”