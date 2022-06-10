Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road

Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due a sinkhole - Credit: Maya Derrick

A road in Norwich has been closed after a sinkhole opened up.

The sinkhole emerged at the end of Junction Road where it joins with Aylsham Road in the NR3 area of the city.

A sinkhole the size of a large watermelon has emerged in Junction Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

The road has been partially closed and barriers have been erected to prevent cars from passing through.

A woman who lives in the area said the sinkhole "is about the size of a large watermelon" and roughly 30cm to 50cm deep.

Barriers have been put up around the sinkhole in Junction Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

When it first appeared on Thursday, June 9, locals placed wheelie bins on either side of it to warn drivers.

It is currently unknown when the road will reopen and Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.