Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Emergency works are underway to repair a second sinkhole which has opened up in the city suburbs.
The junction of Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road closed on Friday after a collapsed sewer resulted in a large hole opening up.
It comes just after another sinkhole closed off the nearby Junction Road - which is located just off Aylsham Road.
Anglian Water expects to have the work completed on the second sinkhole near the Aylsham Road traffic lights by the end of next week.
A spokeswoman for the company described the work as requiring a "complex repair" due to a deep excavation.
She added that a diversion is in place to ease traffic along Aylsham Road as workmen have begun on the emergency repair.
Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross (Lab), said: "It's just more chaos. This has added to the pressure of the sinkhole closing Junction Road.
"There seems to be a lot going on at the moment at the same time - and just after we were celebrating Sweet Briar Road opening."
Ting He, owner of the Evergreen Chinese takeaway has already seen business hit by the new Aylsham Road bus lane limiting parking spaces for customers.
On the latest closure, Mr He said: "I hope it does open next week.
Most Read
- 1 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
- 2 Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school
- 3 Thief spotted drilling through van tanks to pinch fuel
- 4 Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger
- 5 Official double yellows spruced up after DIY paint job in NR3
- 6 Vegan American-style BBQ restaurant launches in Norwich
- 7 Surprise as original 100-year-old signs revealed in Norwich Lanes
- 8 Site with permission for 13 luxury apartments on the market for £800k
- 9 Takeaways in Norwich that everyone should try at least once
- 10 Restaurant cuts back menu due to roadworks and costs
"There have been large queues at the traffic lights. We have lost a lot of customers saying they have nowhere to park."
The fresh set of roadworks has also had an impact on homeowners in the area.
Kevin Woodcock, 64, who lives in the corner of Woodcock Road, said: "It does cause issues with access as you have to drive the long way around.
"Fortunately I am retired but it does add 10 minutes to most journeys.
"They cordoned everything off on Friday night and it was absolute mayhem along here at rush-hour."
Mr Woodcock said he has previously had someone park across his driveway as they were stopping off to pick something up.
The motorist then had to call a locksmith out after losing his car key, leaving Mr Woodcock's car blocked in all night.