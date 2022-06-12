Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby - Credit: Ben Hardy

Emergency works are underway to repair a second sinkhole which has opened up in the city suburbs.

The junction of Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road closed on Friday after a collapsed sewer resulted in a large hole opening up.

It comes just after another sinkhole closed off the nearby Junction Road - which is located just off Aylsham Road.

The junction of Aylsham Road and Mile Cross Road is closed - Credit: Ben Hardy

Anglian Water expects to have the work completed on the second sinkhole near the Aylsham Road traffic lights by the end of next week.

A spokeswoman for the company described the work as requiring a "complex repair" due to a deep excavation.

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Woodcock Road and Aylsham Road is closed due to a sinkhole - Credit: Ben Hardy

She added that a diversion is in place to ease traffic along Aylsham Road as workmen have begun on the emergency repair.

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross (Lab), said: "It's just more chaos. This has added to the pressure of the sinkhole closing Junction Road.

Mile Cross councillor Chrissie Rumsby - Credit: Labour Party

"There seems to be a lot going on at the moment at the same time - and just after we were celebrating Sweet Briar Road opening."

Motorists queuing at the traffic lights in Aylsham Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ting He, owner of the Evergreen Chinese takeaway has already seen business hit by the new Aylsham Road bus lane limiting parking spaces for customers.

On the latest closure, Mr He said: "I hope it does open next week.

"There have been large queues at the traffic lights. We have lost a lot of customers saying they have nowhere to park."

Ting He, owner of the Evergreen Chinese takeaway in Aylsham Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

The fresh set of roadworks has also had an impact on homeowners in the area.

Anglian Water is working on a sinkhole in Aylsham Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Kevin Woodcock, 64, who lives in the corner of Woodcock Road, said: "It does cause issues with access as you have to drive the long way around.

"Fortunately I am retired but it does add 10 minutes to most journeys.

"They cordoned everything off on Friday night and it was absolute mayhem along here at rush-hour."

Kevin Woodcock, who lives in Woodcock Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Woodcock said he has previously had someone park across his driveway as they were stopping off to pick something up.

Looking at the sinkhole from Woodcock Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

The motorist then had to call a locksmith out after losing his car key, leaving Mr Woodcock's car blocked in all night.