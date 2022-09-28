Date revealed for when major city street will reopen

The date has been revealed for when one of Norwich's main shopping streets will reopen following a nine-month closure.

St Stephens Street has undergone major changes as part of a £6.1m redevelopment project, which has seen new bus bays and crossings installed.

Since January 2022, the busy thoroughfare has been closed to traffic, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.

Works taking place in St Stephens Street as part of a £6.1m revamp - Credit: Ben Hardy

Businesses along the street feared the ongoing roadworks could kill Christmas trade in the city.

But worries have been averted as Norfolk County Council has confirmed the road will reopen next week on October 5.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “St Stephens Street is an important retail and transport hub in the heart of Norwich city centre.

"These improvements will create a more welcoming environment while making it easier for those travelling to and from the city over the Christmas period and beyond.”

The final resurfacing of St Stephens Street will be carried out this week before coming to a conclusion next Wednesday.

An artist's impression of what the revamped St Stephens Street could look like. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The scheme will create "an improved look and feel" to the area, according to council bosses, by introducing seating and landscaping features and improved crossing points.

The new bus stops are designed to make it easier for vehicles to drop off and collect passengers, which promises to reduce delays.

But while bus passengers may have faster journeys, they will have to wait to board buses without a shelter as global supply chain issues have meant it hasn't been possible to install them at this time.

They are expected to be put in place in early 2023.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The redevelopment project is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund which was awarded to Norwich in September 2020 and has been issued for a number of projects across Norwich.

Nearby St Stephens Road has also undergone months of closure as part of the project which were completed earlier this week.

While the reopening of St Stephens Street is good news for retailers in the area ahead of Christmas, the cost-of-living crisis could still hamper trade, with retail experts warning footfall could be lower than usual this autumn.