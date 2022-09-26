City road reopens after four months of closures

St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end - Credit: Archant

Traffic can once again pass through a busy city road after four months of engineering work came to an end.

St Stephens Road and the surrounding areas have seen road closures and traffic control measures since June - causing disruption to travel in Norwich.

The project, which is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund, was due to be completed by the end of August but it took a month longer than expected after complications arose installing underground cabling and a new zebra crossing.

Council leaders say the work will encourage more people to ditch their cars by creating more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes.

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “St Stephens Road is an important route for people walking from the city centre to City College and beyond.

"The completion of the improvement work in this area will make it much easier for those walking and cycling, while providing a safer and more welcoming environment for those crossing the road junctions.”