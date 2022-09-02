Roadworks won't be finished until 2023

Surrey Street is set to close from September 7 for ten days - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A busy city centre junction will close for 10 days as major roadworks continue in Norwich - and controversial improvements to St Stephens Street will now not be finished until next year.

Surrey Street is set to close from September 7 as part of works to repair the structure of the road at its junction with St Stephens Street.

Diversion routes for traffic that use this junction will be in place and Norfolk County Council said "every effort will be made to complete the works as quickly as possible".

But Richard Flatt, owner of Just Cards, in St Stephens Street, said the added road closures will mean more trade lost for nearby businesses.

"It's unbelievable how long it's taken, especially with all the money spent on it," he added.

"No one has spoken to us about how long they're staying here or whether it's going to affect Christmas trade.

"We've lost a lot of footfall. It has been very difficult."

Just Cards in St Stephens Street - Credit: Archant

Bus passengers are also advised to check with service providers for any alterations to timings, but all bus stops remain in line with current temporary arrangements.

Once the Surrey Street works are complete, resurfacing will commence on St Stephens Street ahead of its planned reopening at the end of September.

This is expected to take place from September 20 to September 29.

The Surrey Street junction is also expected to be closed on September 20 and September 21.

In October, Red Lion Street will be temporarily closed for one week to allow an additional phase of work to be undertaken.

The provisional date for this work is currently October 14 to October 18.

Any bus service updates during this period will be provided by operators nearer the time.

Norfolk County Council has also reported that the new bus shelters planned for St Stephens Street will not be installed until a later date, due to ongoing global supply issues.

A spokesman said: "The exact date of these works is still to be confirmed but they are likely to take place in Spring 2023.

"This approach ensures that we can reopen the street on time and with the majority of the improvements completed, while ensuring that Christmas trading is not impacted.

"We thank the public and businesses for their continued patience whilst works are completed."

The planned roadworks are part of the £32m Transforming Cities project currently ongoing in Norwich.

Work is under way or has been completed on a number of schemes in and around the city, including St Stephens Street, the area around Norwich Railway Station, Tombland, South Park Avenue and Grapes Hill.



















