News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City bridge collapses hours after burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:55 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 3:15 PM February 17, 2022
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A Norwich bridge has partially collapsed sparking traffic chaos.

Parts of the pavement along Sweet Briar Road, which runs over the footpath in Marriot's Way, have fallen through.

The cause of the collapse is currently unconfirmed.

However, Sweet Briar Road was flooded earlier today, February 17, due to a burst water main on Marriott's Way with police and fire crews still on the scene.

The site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENIS

The site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Road closures are currently in place along Sweet Briar Road, Marl Pit Lane and Marriott’s Way.

Diversions are in place to redirect traffic away from the incident.

Around Norwich, homes were left without water as a result of the leak.

The site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENIS

The site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglian Water has now repaired the main and expects surface water on Sweet Briar Road to subside.

The usually busy road was completed closed off by police amid fears for safety. It is not clear when the road might reopen. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traders said the tarmacking, supposedly temporary, is an "eyesore" and does not fit in with St Augustines' historic nature

Tarmac slapped on historic city high street branded 'cheap, lazy eyesore'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens

Days Out Guide | Video

Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Eamonn Laverty of McAleer and Rushe added a Kindness Tree to the St Crispsins Road building site to benefit those in need

Why coats are being hung from a tree outside £42m development

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Left over police tape from Saturday's crash in Aylsham Road.

Cyclist in his 30s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon