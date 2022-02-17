City bridge collapses hours after burst water main

Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A Norwich bridge has partially collapsed sparking traffic chaos.

Parts of the pavement along Sweet Briar Road, which runs over the footpath in Marriot's Way, have fallen through.

The cause of the collapse is currently unconfirmed.

However, Sweet Briar Road was flooded earlier today, February 17, due to a burst water main on Marriott's Way with police and fire crews still on the scene.

Road closures are currently in place along Sweet Briar Road, Marl Pit Lane and Marriott’s Way.

Diversions are in place to redirect traffic away from the incident.

Around Norwich, homes were left without water as a result of the leak.

Anglian Water has now repaired the main and expects surface water on Sweet Briar Road to subside.

The usually busy road was completed closed off by police amid fears for safety. It is not clear when the road might reopen.