Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:50 PM February 17, 2022
Norfolk Police are on scene at Sweet Briar Road in Norwich due to flooding.

Police are on scene at Sweet Briar Road in Norwich due to flooding. - Credit: Google

A main road in Norwich has flooded causing significant delays.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Sweet Briar Road in Norwich due to flooding.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route through the area.

Traffic is reportedly building in the area with queues on Sweet Briar Road, Waterworks Road and Dereham Road.

Marl Pit Lane, Hellesdon Road, Drayton Road, Hellesdon Hall Road, the A1024, and the A1067 are also affected.

