Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding

Police are on scene at Sweet Briar Road in Norwich due to flooding. - Credit: Google

A main road in Norwich has flooded causing significant delays.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Sweet Briar Road in Norwich due to flooding.

@NorwichPoliceUK are on scene at #SweetBriarRd where the road has flooded please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 17, 2022

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route through the area.

Traffic is reportedly building in the area with queues on Sweet Briar Road, Waterworks Road and Dereham Road.

Marl Pit Lane, Hellesdon Road, Drayton Road, Hellesdon Hall Road, the A1024, and the A1067 are also affected.

