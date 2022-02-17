Homes in and around Norwich left without water due to burst main

The southern part of the affected area which covers central Norwich, Cringleford, Catton and Hellesdon. The part covering Hethersett is from a previous issue. - Credit: Anglian Water

Homes in and around Norwich have been left with little or no water due to a burst main.

Anglian Water has been made aware of reports of a loss of supply or low pressure in a wide area around Norwich.

Engineers have identified a burst water main in Marriott's Way.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers in Norwich and the surrounding areas are experiencing issues with low pressure or no water at all. This is due to a burst water main on Marriott’s Way in Norwich.

"Our teams are working as hard as they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re also aware of some surface water flooding on Sweet Briar Road, which should subside once the repair has been carried out.

"We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing."

The area affected reaches from Brampton and Stratton Strawless in the north, to Cringleford and Keswick to the south.

Police are also on scene at Sweet Briar Road which has flooded.

The northern part of the area affected which covers Stratton Strawless, Horsford, Brampton, Hevingham and Taverham. - Credit: Anglian Water