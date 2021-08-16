News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New play equipment purchased to 'meet the demand' in city suburb

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:49 AM August 16, 2021   
Those living in a town on the outskirts of Norwich are going to benefit from new play equipment which has recently been purchased. 

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has authorised the purchase of the new equipment which is being tendered for installation. 

Following the success of the recent Picnic in the Park community day in Sir George Morse Park, the council has noticed the demand for public open spaces in the town with those living in other city suburbs such as Sprowston, Heartsease and Thorpe Hamlet also attending. 

No decision has been made on the location of the park yet, but Sir George Morse Park has been mainly identified so far. The equipment is currently not in stock.

On Monday, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council will decide whether to allocate £49,000 towards a project t

A spokeswoman for the town council said the construction of a dog agility course for the Queen Elizabeth II Woods in Fitzmaurice Park is also progressing well. 

Town councillor Stuart Snelling said: "We do appreciate a lot more people are out and about who want to enjoy that freedom and we have got to encourage more people to try it. 

"There is a fairly large amount of play equipment but we want to expand and improve it more as the demand is high. Seeing all the play equipment full proves there is a need for it.

"Clearly we are talking about a lot of money but we are hoping for benefits from developers who actually allow us to spend that capital on improving facilities in the town." 

The town council has also recently agreed to a £15,000 investment for a wheelchair swing which will be installed at Sir George Morse Park. 

As further developments in the area get planning permission, funds are likely to be sought from developers by the town council to provide improvements to Fitzmaurice Park, which was repainted and tidied last year.

The council owns and maintains the children's play areas which are located at Fitzmaurice Park and Sir George Mores Park which includes weekly inspections. 

Mr Snelling added: "The number of people in the play area during Picnic in the Park was substantial. It was really lovely to see so many families enjoying it." 

