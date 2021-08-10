News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Live music, mobile skatepark and funfair on offer at community event

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:30 PM August 10, 2021   
Thorpe Recreation Ground in Thorpe, Norwich.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A Picnic in the Park event will be taking place in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Families will be able to enjoy a free, community event in a public open space on the outskirts of Norwich. 

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is hosting a Picnic in the Park at Sir George Morse Park, Laundry Lane, on Wednesday August 11 from 10am to 3pm. 

The event will include live music from vocalist Gary Winter and the band Pirate Joe and the Locals.

There will also be a wood carving demonstration, fairground rides for children under the age of eight, 'walkies' helium balloons and a mobile skatepark. 

The town council has encouraged families to bring their own picnic blanket and ball to set up for the day in the vast open recreation ground space. 

Picnics will be available from the Little Park Café with those interested asked to pay in advance then collect on the day. 

For more information on the event, contact the town council on 01603 701048 or email office@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk. 


