£15k wheelchair swing for Thorpe St Andrew park

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:43 PM May 7, 2021   
An artist's impression of a swing similar to the type Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is looking to purchase and install - Credit: Submitted

A new wheelchair swing is set to be installed as part of a town council's ambition to provide more inclusive play equipment. 

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council agreed to the £15,000 investment for the facility during a recent meeting. 

The wheelchair swing will be installed at Sir George Morse Park on Laundry Lane with additional inclusive play equipment prioritised for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding. 

A spokeswoman for the town council said: "This has been welcomed by some local families, who have asked to be involved in choosing the location for the swing to ensure it meets their needs.

"Some additional funds have already been committed to play area improvement as requested by the Friends of Thorpe St Andrew Parks." 

On the cost of the wheelchair swing, she added: "To put into context, the average cost for purchasing, installing and insuring a piece of children's play equipment is £20,000." 

The town council had been seeking quotations for the equipment since late last year with Covid delaying companies being able to visit to provide detailed quotes.

The wheelchair swing platform allows for those in a wheelchair to receive the benefits and joy of swinging with permanent and portable frames available for models. 

One person holds the platform in position while the wheelchair is moved onto it. A ramp is used for entry and exit before being secured for swinging.

Thorpe St Andrew councillor Ian Mackie said: "I am supportive of this move trying to make play equipment inclusive to as many people as possible.

"This significant investment is another piece of equipment to our growing offer in the local area and I hope it benefits plenty of people and provides lots of fun and enjoyment." 

As further developments in the area get planning permission, funds are likely to be sought from developers by the town council to provide improvements to Fitzmaurice Park, which was repainted and tidied last year.

It comes as the town council has also announced plans for a new dog agility course in Fitzmaurice Park after residents called for greater facilities for dog owners who make use of parks.

