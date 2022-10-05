Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:13 AM October 5, 2022
St Stephens Street in Norwich , 20-9-2002<Copy: Tara Greaves><Picture: James Bass>

St Stephens Street in 2002 - Credit: ECN - Archant

St Stephens Street has become one of the city's most talked about roads over the past year after months of closure amid a £6.1m revamp.

The busy Norwich road has been closed since January as new bus bays and crossings were installed.

The new bus stops are designed to make it easier for vehicles to drop off and collect passengers, which promises to reduce delays.

For the past 10 months, buses have been forced to divert to other parts of the city but the thoroughfare reopened to buses on Tuesday.

Here is a look back through the archives to see how St Stephens Street has changed over the years.

Norwich Streets -- S St Stephen's StreetDated -- No date but believed to be 1960sPhotog

St Stephens Street in the 1960s - Credit: Archant Library

St Stephens Street in Norwich , 20-9-2002<Copy: Tara Greaves><Picture: James Bass>

St Stephens Street in 2002 - Credit: ECN - Archant

St Stephen's Street, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

St Stephens Street in 2016

Work taking place on the pavement outside BHS/WHSmith on St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: James

Work taking place on the pavement outside BHS/WHSmith on St Stephens Street, Norwich, in 2005 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

St Stephens Street in Norwich.Photo by Simon Finlay.

St Stephens Street in Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

CAPTION; Examples of street furniture on St Stephens in Norwich. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Rachel B

St Stephens Street in 2004 - Credit: Matthew Usher

St Stephen's Street in Norwich

St Stephens Street after the revamp was completed in October 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

St Stephen's Street in Norwich

St Stephens Street on October 4, 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

