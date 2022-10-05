Gallery
How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
Published: 8:13 AM October 5, 2022
St Stephens Street has become one of the city's most talked about roads over the past year after months of closure amid a £6.1m revamp.
The busy Norwich road has been closed since January as new bus bays and crossings were installed.
The new bus stops are designed to make it easier for vehicles to drop off and collect passengers, which promises to reduce delays.
For the past 10 months, buses have been forced to divert to other parts of the city but the thoroughfare reopened to buses on Tuesday.
Here is a look back through the archives to see how St Stephens Street has changed over the years.