'Nobody should ever die on our streets', says homeless charity chief

The death of a homeless woman in Norwich city centre has re-emphasised the need for government funding, a city charity chief has said as she sent her condolences.

Tributes have been laid in Prince of Wales Road following the death, after two people were found unresponsive.

Emergency services were called to the road at 11.45pm on Thursday, September 22 after being alerted to two people - a man and a woman - who were unresponsive by members of the public.

Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A police cordon was in place on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

A Norfolk police spokesman later confirmed the woman had died.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of the St Martins homeless service, said: "Nobody should be sleeping on our streets and nobody should ever die on our streets.

"Any death on our streets is the strongest possible indicator that we have failed as a society."

Following the death a posy of purple flowers in a coffee cup - along with a card addressed to 'my baby girl Marie' and another bouquet of flowers - was left outside Gilson Bailey's office in Prince of Wales Road, where she first became unwell.

The tributes to Marie in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

Shortly after, a second bouquet was left next to it, saying "we love you girl" and "see you on the other side".

Dr Sheldon continued: "The number of deaths in the homeless population is increasing year on year. This cannot be allowed to continue.

"More central government funding is urgently needed to address the housing crisis and to provide the mental health and drug and alcohol services which are so desperately needed.

"At St Martins we are deeply saddened to hear that somebody has died on the street. It is heart-breaking for all who knew and loved this person."