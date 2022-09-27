Tributes left to woman found unresponsive on Norwich street following her death

The tributes to Marie in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

Tributes have been laid in Prince of Wales Road following the death of a woman after two people were found unresponsive.

Emergency services were called to the city centre road at 11.45pm on Thursday, September 22 after being alerted to a man and a woman who were unresponsive by members of the public.

A floral tribute left to 'my baby girl' Marie following the death of a woman found unresponsive in Prince of Wales Road on Thursday, September 22 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Police cordoned off an area of the road in relation to the incident. Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Norfolk police spokesman later confirmed the woman had died but that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A police cordon was in place on Prince of Wales Road after two people were found unresponsive - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

Following the death a posy of purple flowers in a coffee cup - along with a card addressed to 'my baby girl Marie' - was left outside Gilson Bailey's office in Prince of Wales Road, where she first became unwell.

Shortly after, a second bouquet was left next to it, saying "we love you girl" and "see you on the other side".

A homeless man, who did not wish to be identified, said that he was sitting next to Marie at the time.

"I knew her well. She was homeless with me," he said.

A second tribute was left shortly after the first was laid - Credit: Maya Derrick

"She started to look a little bit sleepy so I called uniformed police to help her."

The man, who has been on the streets for 14 months - most of them with Marie - explained how the emergency services started performing CPR.

He added: "I'm embarrassed that I couldn't help her.

"I have fond memories of her.

The flowers were left in a coffee cup with a card addressed to the deceased - Credit: Maya Derrick

"She used to give me a little nightcap of vodka.

"We never used to stay here. We used to stay at the station end and at different points of Prince of Wales Road.

"It's terrible. There are a lot of homeless people who are very much in distress after this. It's rocked the community.

"It was a real shock to me."

A police cordon was in place on Prince of Wales Road after two people were found unresponsive - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

The Norfolk police spokesman said due to police contact prior to her death, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure in such cases.

The man who was also found unconscious and taken to hospital has since been discharged.