Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after they were found unresponsive in the city centre.

Police have cordoned off an area of Prince of Wales Road after a man and woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found last night (September 22).

Emergency services were alerted by members of the public at 11.45pm.

Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital - where they remain.

The area has been sealed off while officers try to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.