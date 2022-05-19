Revealed: Where jubilee parties are taking place in Norwich

How will you celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend? - Credit: Archant Â© 2011

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee four-day weekend fast approaching, city folk are readying themselves for a bumper calendar of celebrations across the Fine City.

Here's a low-down of events happening across the city over the extended bank holiday weekend.

Norwich Cathedral

Across each of the four days of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, the cathedral is set to host an array of events to mark the monarch's major milestone.

West front of Norwich Cathedral seen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

On Thursday, June 2, the cathedral will welcome primary school-aged children for A Right Royal Family Day.

This is followed by an epic Battle of the Organs on Friday, June 3 at 2pm - before the pipe organ is taken out of service for a 15-month restoration project.

A Platinum Jubilee Concert kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 4 with the likes of Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir, Norwich Baroque and a cast of distinguished soloists joining forces to present a spectacular performance of royal music by Handel.

There will be a jubilee street party and picnic in Cathedral Close from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday, June 5.

St Peters Street

Fancy a traditional street party? City folk can enjoy an array of entertainment at the Big Jubilee Lunch, hosted by the Lord Mayor.

A view of City Hall from Norwich Market - Credit: Archant copyright 2012

A 120m-long picnic table will line St Peters Street with anyone welcome to pull up a chair for food and free activities between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, June 5.

St Peter Mancroft

Norwich churches closed during COVID19 lock down Easter 2020. St Peter Mancroft Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The church will display an exhibition of textiles for 'In Raiment of Needlework' in honour of the Queen's jubilee from June 1 to June 6 between 10.30am and 3pm, and between midday and 3pm on Sunday, June 5.

Chantry Place

The centre will be renamed Chantry Palace, with events and photo opportunities over the weekend - Credit: Chantry Place

Renamed Chantry Palace for the celebrations, Royal Guards will parade the shopping precinct over the four-day weekend.

Decked out with a royal throne and red carpet on the lower ground floor, there will also be a ‘Walkie corgi trail’ from May 30 until June 5 to track the Queen’s corgi characters who have escaped the palace.

Cringleford

Bring and share a picnic on Willowcroft Way playing field and enjoy games and music on June 5 from midday. There's even a prize in store for the best dressed royal on the day.

Thorpe St Andrew

The town council-run celebrations on Thursday, June 2 in Sir George Morse Park are an all-day bonanza, with everything from a dazzling firework display to street food.

Kicking off at midday the East Coast Truckers charity stage will host entertainment, including the Thorpe Players and a Great British Bake Off competition.

Sue Lawn, mayor of Thorpe St Andrew and who also lives in Vane Close, said the broadband issue shouldn't be taking so long to repair. - Credit: Broadland District Council

Mayor, Sue Lawn, said: “Being able to light our historic beacon on the day will be an amazing start to a weekend celebrating an achievement we will never see again in our lifetimes."

Neighbouring Beechwood Drive is closed 11am to 6pm on June 5 for a 50s-theme street party with a prize for best dressed.

Eaton

One of Norwich's first street parties for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been announced in Branksome Close. - Credit: PA

Norfolk County Council issued a road closure for Branksome Close in Eaton on Sunday, June 5 between 8am and 8pm to make way for a jubilee extravaganza, which was one of the first street party celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Norwich to be confirmed.

Mile Cross

The Phoenix Centre is hosting a family making day from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 with sewing and bunting-making workshops.

Members of the Phoenix Centre and The Common Lot getting into the tea-party spirit ahead of the platinum jubilee weekend - Credit: Supplied by Bea Leal

A traditional tea party and sports day will follow on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm to 5pm in the grounds of St Catherine's Church.

And on the opposite end of the spectrum, the slightly-less-conventional Quirky Queen Pub Party from 7pm on Saturday, June 4 at the Phoenix Centre gives the adults a chance to dress up with a queens (and kings) competition and vinyl disco into the evening.

Norfolk Showground

Bingo Lingo is coming to the Norfolk Showground over the Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Bingo Lingo

Keeping with the unconventional, Bingo Lingo is coming to the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, June 2 for The Great British Bingo in honour of the jubilee.

Organiser Michael Femi-Ola said: "It is after the last day of work for everyone before the jubilee weekend and it is going to be a huge Thursday."