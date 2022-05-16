City shopping centre to be transformed to honour the Queen

Chantry Place is being transformed into a palace in honour of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Supplied

A city shopping centre is to be transformed into a palace as part of celebrations for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Chantry Place is being renamed Chantry Palace as students from five Norfolk primary schools have come together to decorate a special jubilee-themed bunting in the centre.

The displays have been created by students, aged from four to 12 years old, from Charles Darwin Primary, Free School Norwich, Magdalen Gates Primary, Notre Dame Preparatory School and Stalham Infant & Junior Schools.

The decorations will be on show from Friday, May 27 until Sunday, June 5.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: “The jubilee is all about celebrating the Queen and our local community, and we have loved seeing all the photos of the students decorating the bunting.

"The bunting looks so colourful and bright. We hope that they will bring their friends and family to the centre to see it on display and also enjoy our other free events at the centre, including a Walkie Corgi Trail and photo opportunities.”

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant & Junior Schools, said: “Our school is extremely honoured to be one of only five schools to have been asked to take part in such a unique opportunity as part of the jubilee celebrations.

"The Year 6 children had an incredible time decorating the bunting and the results are simply superb."

