City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Chantry Place
A shopping centre in Norwich is being renamed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.
Chantry Place will transform into Chantry Palace to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign, with photo opportunities and games for families.
On the lower ground floor there will be a royal throne and red carpet with a regal backdrop and outside a royal guard will be on duty and available for photo opportunities.
The royal rebrand will run across the four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.
There will also be a "walkie corgi trail" where families can track corgi characters which have escaped the palace.
Visitors that spell out the jubilee-themed word can enter into a competition to win a royal day out, worth more than £300.
The trail will run from Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We wanted to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign and have lots of fun at the centre to celebrate."
As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.
Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.
This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee