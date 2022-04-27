Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:06 AM April 27, 2022
Chantry Place in Norwich is planning a rebrand ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Chantry Place

A shopping centre in Norwich is being renamed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Chantry Place will transform into Chantry Palace to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign, with photo opportunities and games for families.

On the lower ground floor there will be a royal throne and red carpet with a regal backdrop and outside a royal guard will be on duty and available for photo opportunities. 

The centre will be renamed Chantry Palace, with events and photo opportunities over the weekend - Credit: Chantry Place

The royal rebrand will run across the four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5. 

There will also be a "walkie corgi trail" where families can track corgi characters which have escaped the palace.

Visitors that spell out the jubilee-themed word can enter into a competition to win a royal day out, worth more than £300.

The trail will run from Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We wanted to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign and have lots of fun at the centre to celebrate."

