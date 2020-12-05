News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Pub-goers in Norwich brace the cold to drink and dine outdoors

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 7:27 PM December 5, 2020   
People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown.Kelly and Emma Goddard and Angie Weston

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Kelly and Emma Goddard and Angie Weston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Norwich did not let wintry weather dampen their spirits as they braved the cold to meet friends and family.

Scarves and gloves formed part of the armour against chilly temperatures as people in the city socialised al fresco due to the ban on households mixing indoors in Tier Two.

The city centre was teeming with revellers on Saturday (December 5), while outdoor food and drinks markets Junkyard at St Mary's Plain and Mysabar at Castle Quarter proved a hit with punters. 

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown.Bob Bunker

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Bob Bunker

For Bob Bunker, from Gorleston, who was out for drinks and food with his family in Castle Gardens, the crisp weather was the last thing on his mind.

The-76-year-old said: "I love being out. People being out are 100pc happier. I don't mind the weather and it's not even that cold out today.

"The only thing I can't do is start singing."

Kelly Goddard, 33, a apprenticeship manager, and her wife, Emma, 31, a sales consultant, from Dereham, said only rain would deter them from meeting loved ones outside.

You may also want to watch:

They added: "It is just not nice being cooped up all day and it is not good for your well-being either.

"If it was raining then we wouldn't go out but any other weather, like snow, we don't care about at all."

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Claire and Pam Froude

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Claire and Pam Froude - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
  2. 2 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  3. 3 Scandinavian-style outdoor bar opens in Norwich for Christmas
  1. 4 The Ten Bells in Norwich reopens as indoor barbecue restaurant
  2. 5 Norwich bar launches bottomless pizza and prosecco brunch
  3. 6 School forced to close for Christmas early due to Covid cases
  4. 7 Man due in court after car ploughs into Norwich pub
  5. 8 Can you spot the stars in Norwich's virtual Christmas light switch-on?
  6. 9 Appeal to trace missing man who was last seen in Norwich
  7. 10 Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions remain static

Claire Froude, from Long Stratton, was drinking mulled wine with family members including her mum, Pam, as they awaited food.

The 38-year-old account manager said: "I'm very happy being out and being able to mix with other households again. We have all wrapped up warm."

Drinking a pint at Mysabar and having a substantial meal from one of the food vendors, which include Salt and Urban Eatery, was Amaryllis Macy.

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Amaryllis Macy and Elliott Greenleaf

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Amaryllis Macy and Elliott Greenleaf - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 46-year-old said: "It feels OK being out. The city centre was heaving with people but I feel safe here as it is not crowded and is well managed.

"Being able to meet up with friends was what I missed the most during the second lockdown so I'm glad I can do that now. Plus the view here, with Norwich Castle in the background, is lovely."

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parts of Norfolk may see snow by end of the week, say forecasters

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Norwich pub to host Christmas market and Disney breakfast

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

Man admits murdering man found in city woodland after row over drugs

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Historic pub goes up for sale after two year closure

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus