Pub-goers in Norwich brace the cold to drink and dine outdoors

Published: 7:27 PM December 5, 2020

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Kelly and Emma Goddard and Angie Weston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Norwich did not let wintry weather dampen their spirits as they braved the cold to meet friends and family.

Scarves and gloves formed part of the armour against chilly temperatures as people in the city socialised al fresco due to the ban on households mixing indoors in Tier Two.

The city centre was teeming with revellers on Saturday (December 5), while outdoor food and drinks markets Junkyard at St Mary's Plain and Mysabar at Castle Quarter proved a hit with punters.

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Bob Bunker

For Bob Bunker, from Gorleston, who was out for drinks and food with his family in Castle Gardens, the crisp weather was the last thing on his mind.

The-76-year-old said: "I love being out. People being out are 100pc happier. I don't mind the weather and it's not even that cold out today.

"The only thing I can't do is start singing."

Kelly Goddard, 33, a apprenticeship manager, and her wife, Emma, 31, a sales consultant, from Dereham, said only rain would deter them from meeting loved ones outside.

They added: "It is just not nice being cooped up all day and it is not good for your well-being either.

"If it was raining then we wouldn't go out but any other weather, like snow, we don't care about at all."

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Claire and Pam Froude - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Claire Froude, from Long Stratton, was drinking mulled wine with family members including her mum, Pam, as they awaited food.

The 38-year-old account manager said: "I'm very happy being out and being able to mix with other households again. We have all wrapped up warm."

Drinking a pint at Mysabar and having a substantial meal from one of the food vendors, which include Salt and Urban Eatery, was Amaryllis Macy.

People get out for the first Saturday night since lockdown. Amaryllis Macy and Elliott Greenleaf - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 46-year-old said: "It feels OK being out. The city centre was heaving with people but I feel safe here as it is not crowded and is well managed.

"Being able to meet up with friends was what I missed the most during the second lockdown so I'm glad I can do that now. Plus the view here, with Norwich Castle in the background, is lovely."