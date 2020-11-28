Junkyard Market is returning to Norwich for Christmas

Published: 8:30 AM November 28, 2020

Norwich's Junkyard Market has raised over £10,000 for the Norwich Soup Movement Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY - Credit: Archant

A street food market that launched in the summer and saw thousands of people attend is returning this December by popular demand.

Junkyard Market ran at weekends from mid-August until the start of October in the car park outside St Mary's Works, with socially distanced benches seating groups of two to six.

There was a 50pc split of local vendors and those from further afield, offering everything from macaroni and cheese to crêpes.

The event is run by AfterDark Promotions and is returning for Christmas from December 4 to 20 on Fridays to Sundays and then daily from December 21 to 31, excluding Christmas Day, with outdoor heaters.

Junkyard Market takes place outside St Mary's Works in Norwich. - Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

On Fridays it will open from 4pm to 10pm and weekends from 12pm to 10pm, with the timings from December 21 TBC, and it is free to attend but pre-booking a time slot is essential.

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager at AfterDark Promotions, said: "We've got lots of new additions and there are things we would have done differently in the summer that we are doing the second time and we have gone over the top with Christmas decorations.

"It is like when you create a debut album and have to come back with one that is better."

As the event is all outdoors, groups from other households of up to six will be able to sit together, which complies with the Tier 2 restrictions, and ordering is done through an app with table service.

All orders are done through an app at Junkyard Market with table service. - Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

There will be eight to ten traders each day, which will be announced soon, and drinks on offer will include Baileys hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Mr Femi-Ola added: "It is a great chance to support local traders and event organisers and to have a good time catching up with friends over the Christmas period."

The summer event raised £20,000 for The Norwich Soup Movement and £7,500 for St Martins Housing Trust, through a £1 discretionary charge added to bills, and there will be another charity partner this year.

Junkyard Market proved popular with people of all ages in the summer and is now back for Christmas - Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Junkyard Market is expanding across East Anglia and will also run in Chelmsford and Ipswich in December.

Booking opens at 6pm on Monday, November 30 at junkyardmarket.co.uk