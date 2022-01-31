Desperate woman's 'party of a lifetime' saved after venue closure

Helen Bowman will celebrate her 50th birthday at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street - Credit: Archant/Helen Bowman

A woman whose plans for the party of a lifetime were thrown into disarray has seen her dreams saved thanks to a venue coming to the rescue.

Helen Bowman had been planning her 50th party at The Talk on Oak Street in Norwich for months - complete with hundreds of guests and a Madness tribute act.

However the club announced on Saturday, January 15, it would be closing at the end of March, two days before her party was due to take place.

While she refused to blame The Talk, Ms Bowman said she had been left "in a muddle" with no one able to accommodate her hundreds of friends and family along with band Complete Madness.

In her desperation she turned to the Evening News for help, as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to fix people's problems around the city.

And after her story was published she was inundated with calls from venues offering to help with Epic Studios in Magdalen Street providing the "perfect" solution.

Helen Bowman who saw her 50th birthday party cancelled after The Talk announced it was closing.

Ms Bowman said: "I'm relieved. I was so disappointed and thought it wouldn't happen but now it's been saved.

"We're going to have it exactly as planned and it'll be even better as they've got a chef to do the food.

"It was also cheaper so that was very helpful.

Epic Studios where the party will now be held.

"I originally called Epic Studios and they were busy but they then contacted me after seeing the story and said they would hold it as the event they had was only happening in the morning.

"I'm so happy I'll be able to have my party of a lifetime."

Laura Rycroft, Epic Studios general manager said the venue sympathised with The Talk and was happy to help.

Laura Rycroft, Epic Studios general manager

She said: "We've got the perfect sound system so we saw the article in the Evening News and saw the sad news another venue was closing, so we just wanted to help in whatever way we can.

"Covid has forced a lot of places to close it was really sad to see The Talk close.

"We have sympathy with them because it has been really hard being forced to close during lockdown and then having restrictions on numbers and how we can do things."