Woman hunts venue for 200 people and Madness tribute after The Talk shuts

Helen Bowman, 49, is searching for a new Norwich venue for her 50th birthday party after The Talk closed down. - Credit: Archant/Helen Bowman

A woman hoping to celebrate her 50th birthday with 200 of her friends and a Madness tribute band is hunting for a new venue after The Talk announced it was closing.

Helen Bowman, 49, from Norwich, had booked the much loved city nightclub along with a DJ and a Madness tribute act called Complete Madness for April 2, before it was announced the venue was closing down in March.

The booking at the 65-year-old Oak Street club had cost her around £3,500 in total including all entertainment, with the band alone costing £1,650.

Ms Bowman said: "I'm in a rut, it's a bit of a muddle.

The Talk nightclub, Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"I am absolutely devastated, I run a salon and it's been shut for nine months due to Covid so it's been really difficult.

"So I thought I'd have a big party to celebrate my 50th birthday and as a reunion to see all my friends and family, and we've all lost people so I thought it would be nice to have a meet-up.

The Talk nightclub, Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"It's been a difficult time losing customers and building the business back up again, but I'm determined to party.

"If Boris can do it so can I."

On January 14, the venue announced it had been forced to close due to bills "mounting up" and Covid concerns.

Despite the cancellation, Ms Bowman had sympathy for the venue saying it had been as helpful as could be expected in the circumstances, offering to refund her £200 deposit.

Helen Bowman, 49, who is searching for a new venue to hold her 50th birthday party. - Credit: Helen Bowman

She added: "They've been pretty good, I'm feeling a little let down but I know it's not their fault, these things happen.

"Bedfords have offered to host it, but that way I'd have to have 75 people upstairs and 75 people downstairs, so I'm still looking for a venue.

"Ideally I need somewhere in Norwich or on the outskirts with a bar, stage and dancefloor and if it had a stage that would be amazing."

Anyone who may be able to help Ms Bowman should contact her on

