65-year-old Norwich night spot The Talk set to close

Norwich nightlife staple The Talk has announced it is closing down.

The club and music venue has been entertaining crowds in the city for 65 years, but announced yesterday that it would be closing in March.

In a statement, the venue's team said its last night would be an 80s themed night planned for its final month.

It had been open as The Talk for 15 years after first opening as The Industrial Club on December 20, 1954.

The statement read: "We would like to let you all know as rumours have already started.

"Yes, The Talk will be closing the end of March, so our last night will be March 80s.

"We would like to thank everyone for your continued support, we done our best to keep it going but after 15 years here and trying our hardest to keep it going through the tough times, unfortunately it's coming to an end.

"Hopefully we will see some of you again over the next couple of months before we close the doors."

From 1963 to 1974, the club, then called the Melody Rooms, hosted many famous acts including The Who, Cream, Slade, Status Quo and Rod Stewart.

It then became cabaret club Talk of the East, hosting comedians such as Bob Monkhouse, Arthur Askey and Mike and Bernie Winters.







