News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Should be ticking along soon': City Hall clock stops AGAIN

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:39 PM November 15, 2021
The City Hall clock has stopped working ... again

The City Hall clock has stopped working ... again - Credit: Archant

Monday mornings might be considered a drag - but for some city commuters it appeared that time had stopped altogether. 

And that's because Norwich City Hall's clock has stopped working yet again. 

One confused person got in touch with the Evening News, pointing out the clock was stuck on noon throughout Monday morning.

They got in touch as part of this paper's We'll Sort It campaign which aims to fix folk's problems across the city.  

So the Evening News got on to the council, with a spokeswoman saying: "The clock is unfortunately having another down day and is awaiting a new part to get those hands turning once more.

"Things should be ticking along again very soon!" 

We'll sort it logo

Got a problem we might be able to help with? Get in touch with the Evening News. - Credit: Archant

Works were carried out to repair worn-out gears in the clock mechanism in May but the clock has stopped multiple times since.

Rising over the city at 206 ft tall, the clock tower is a symbol of Norwich with many people noticing the recent faults with the clock.

City Hall and its clock tower date back to 1938.

Most Read

  1. 1 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  2. 2 High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47
  3. 3 Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market
  1. 4 City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work
  2. 5 Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years
  3. 6 City backs veterans' service after scaled-back event criticised
  4. 7 Roadworks to know about in Norwich for the upcoming week
  5. 8 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
  6. 9 Hospital staff wheel couple's beds together for 73rd wedding anniversary
  7. 10 Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Siblings who have spent a year battling for a council flat have finally secured one. Leah and brothe

Norwich City Council

No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Frank Lampard manager of Chelsea in the dugout prior to the Premier League match against Burnley at

Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
A map showing where 4,000 new homes could be built as a new settlement. 

Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Matt Doyle is the new lead singer of UB40, having replaced Duncan Campbell earlier this year.

Norwich Live News

UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon