Have you got a problem? Let the Evening News sort it!

Broken clocks, dangerous hedges and missing double yellows are just a couple of issues this paper has already sorted.

We'll sort it! That's the message the Evening News is sending out loud and clear today.

Norwich it is already the BEST city in the the country - but we are determined to make it better.

On the front page every, single day we print our mantra: "Our City, Your Paper."

Because the Evening News team all live here in the Fine City. We love it just as much as you do. And we are going to use the pages of this paper to help.

Double yellow lines painted back on Unthank Road near the shops after resurfacing work.

Today we launch a new campaign: 'We'll sort it'. The concept is pretty simple - if you have a problem we will throw our considerable weight behind getting it solved.

It is only a few months since I took over as editor. But in that time we have already sorted problems for our readers.

When traders in Unthank Road came to us to report parking chaos after yellow lines were removed without warning, we sorted it.

The dangerous bush in the city centre which was chopped back after pressure from this paper.

When people told us about a dangerously overgrown bush in the city centre making in impossible for folks to cross safely, we sorted it.

And when the clock tower stopped working causing chaos for the folks on the market, the Evening News got it SORTED! (And we will get it sorted again).

But it's not just bushes and yellow lines.

Norwich City Hall clock tower.

We have pressured the police to increase patrols around yob hot spots.

The Evening News led the charge to stop drinks being spiked after a spate of troubling incidents.

And we are giving people who didn't used to have a voice a platform. From struggling businesses to folks beaten down by the system.

The Evening News is here for you - and all of the city.

Got a problem we might be able to help with? Get in touch with the Evening News.

So, if you have a problem and no-one is listening we want to hear from you.

Are gangs of tearaways running riot in your neighbourhood? Have the street lamps been on the blink for months? Is there a giant pothole making your road an accident blackspot.

Contact the Evening News. We'll sort it!

If we can help Evening News news editor Ellie Pringle wants to hear from you.

Get in touch at eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

What do Evening News readers think?

Evening News readers were asked about the issues getting under their skin which they want us to help them resolve.

There was a variety of bugbears from litter to pavements, the lack of a physical tourist centre and bus times to name a few.

Dean Roberts, who is in his 70s and lived in Norwich for 40 years, wants to see the Evening News solve the issue of cyclists on pavements.

He said: "I would like to see a tightening up on e-scooters and people cycling on the pavement.

"The other day I was coming out of the city and a bloke came around a blind corner going at a fair old lick. I think that is one you should look into."

Joyce Blythe, 84, said: "I live in Ber Street and some of the pavements are dreadful. They are uneven, slabs are loose and there are cracks which are never repaired.

"I fear I will lose my footing."

Meanwhile, Ash Wondimge, 77, would like to see the Evening News help him with his bus service.

Ash Wondimge wants the Evening News to try and impact some change on bus times.

"There are no regular buses before 9.30am. That's the only time they start from and I do not think it is reasonable to say buses would be empty before that," Mr Wondimge added.



