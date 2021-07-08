'We are lucky' - Takeaway reopens after early hours fire caused by grill

Published: 11:40 AM July 8, 2021

Mega Munch on Magdalen Road is back in business following an early hours fire on Friday

A fast food takeaway in Norwich has spent more than £1,000 after an early hours fire was caused by a grill being left on while the shop was empty.

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to Mega Munch on Magdalen Road at 4.16am on Friday, July 2 after a neighbour alerted staff to seeing smoke coming from their window.

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said the takeaway business has had to replace its grill and the main door, while a fan has been serviced.

The shop has also been painted following the fire and is now back in business.

A fire broke out at Mega Munch on Magdalen Road early on Friday morning

The staff member said: "The fire started on a charcoal grill which had been left on. I don't think it had been turned over properly. The neighbours saw the smoke while the shop was closed and told our boss.

"The boss called the fire service directly and they came within 20 minutes to control it."

The staff member said the cost of repairs was between £1,000 and £1,500.

He added: "To be honest this kind of thing never happens. In eight to nine years, this is the first time it has happened.

"We are frustrated but we are lucky the fire was not too big and the firemen responded very quickly to control it.

"When I came in, two firemen were already in the shop. I think it came from the grill and all the previous grills are in the bin now after we bought a new one the next day."

Mega Munch was only closed for one day following the fire as staff acted swiftly to carry out the repairs.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crews had left the scene by 5am.

The crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Mega Munch sells takeaway pizza, kebabs, burgers and lasagne.

It has in recent years been pulled up over food hygiene standards, having previously had a one-star hygiene rating from inspectors. In 2018, its manager had to pay £3,600 in relation to a string of breaches.

Its current rating is three.