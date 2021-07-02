Fire crews tackle blaze in Norwich shop

Published: 7:05 AM July 2, 2021

Firefighters were called to Magdalen Road in Norwich at 4.16am - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Firefighters were on scene for three quarters of an hour after a fire broke out at a Norwich shop early on Friday.

Crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were called to a retail building on Magdalen Road at 4.16am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crews had left the scene by 5am.

The crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

More to come.