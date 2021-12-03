News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sorted! Tree to be shifted from drive after crunch with delivery driver

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:00 PM December 3, 2021
Part of a tree was knocked down in Branksome Road, Norwich 

Part of a tree was knocked down in Branksome Road, Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Part of a tree snapped off by a delivery driver is finally going to be cleared following confusion over whose responsibility it was. 

Andrew Lee, 49, of Branksome Road in Norwich, was dismayed to find a 12ft section of tree on his driveway after a Sainsbury's driver crashed last Saturday in the 20mph zone as he dropped off groceries

Mr Lee was told by Sainsbury's the tree is on council property who would need to follow it up. 

Amid confusion over whose jurisdiction the work was, Mr Lee turned to the Evening News as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign.

The campaign aims to fix people's problems across the city.

And now Andy Ellis, highway area manager for Norfolk County Council, said the tree will be cleared as "soon as possible".

Mr Ellis added: "Issues such as fallen trees can be reported to us and we will investigate and prioritise any necessary removal work according to the location and extent of the obstruction that’s being caused to a road or path." 

Norwich News

