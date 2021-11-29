Anger after Sainsbury's driver smashes into tree

A city homeowner has complained after a supermarket delivery driver crashed into a tree.

Andrew Lee, 49, of Branksome Road, had shopping delivered on Saturday from Sainsbury's.

But after hearing a crash he was shocked to see a 12ft section of a tree left on the verge outside his home following the van driver's collision in the 20mph zone.

Mr Lee said: "I was quite shocked by it really. He must have been driving fairly carelessly as the entire street was completely clear.

"Remarkably he was quite indifferent about it, telling me 'it's a tree mate, so what' when I asked him what on earth he was doing.

"If he had been a fraction apologetic I would have let it go. I just do not think it sets a very good precedent.

"The tree could potentially rot. I am not some kind of climate extremist but surely we can’t have a society where an ever-increasing number of delivery drivers are carelessly and unapologetically wrecking our natural environment."

Part of this tree was snapped off after a delivery driver crashed into it - Credit: Andrew Lee

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said the store would be in touch with Mr Lee to discuss the incident.

"What I would say is that this is the first time I have had a Sainsbury's delivery when anything like this has happened," Mr Lee added.

"Generally they are nice people and very friendly. I suspected he was not from Norwich and was driving around like he would on the streets of London.

"We have been doing more of these deliveries over the last 18 months and they have generally been very good."

Branksome Road - Credit: Google Maps

After the damage to the tree on the verge, Mr Lee said he is considering whether to order a home delivery from Sainsbury's again.

"It has put us off a bit. Even before Covid we had big vans coming down here but we have never had anything like this before," said Mr Lee, who lives with his wife Kathryn.

"I would certainly not want that same chap coming here again."

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with Mr and Mrs Lee to apologise and investigate their experience.”