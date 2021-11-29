News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Anger after Sainsbury's driver smashes into tree

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:40 PM November 29, 2021
A tree was damaged in Branksome Road by a delivery driver 

A tree was damaged in Branksome Road by a delivery driver - Credit: Andrew Lee

A city homeowner has complained after a supermarket delivery driver crashed into a tree. 

Andrew Lee, 49, of Branksome Road, had shopping delivered on Saturday from Sainsbury's. 

But after hearing a crash he was shocked to see a 12ft section of a tree left on the verge outside his home following the van driver's collision in the 20mph zone. 

Mr Lee said: "I was quite shocked by it really. He must have been driving fairly carelessly as the entire street was completely clear.

"Remarkably he was quite indifferent about it, telling me 'it's a tree mate, so what' when I asked him what on earth he was doing.

"If he had been a fraction apologetic I would have let it go. I just do not think it sets a very good precedent.

"The tree could potentially rot. I am not some kind of climate extremist but surely we can’t have a society where an ever-increasing number of delivery drivers are carelessly and unapologetically wrecking our natural environment." 

Part of this tree was snapped off after a delivery driver crashed into it

Part of this tree was snapped off after a delivery driver crashed into it - Credit: Andrew Lee

Most Read

  1. 1 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 2 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village
  2. 5 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  3. 6 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  4. 7 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  5. 8 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
  6. 9 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
  7. 10 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said the store would be in touch with Mr Lee to discuss the incident. 

"What I would say is that this is the first time I have had a Sainsbury's delivery when anything like this has happened," Mr Lee added.

"Generally they are nice people and very friendly. I suspected he was not from Norwich and was driving around like he would on the streets of London.

"We have been doing more of these deliveries over the last 18 months and they have generally been very good." 

Branksome Road

Branksome Road - Credit: Google Maps

After the damage to the tree on the verge, Mr Lee said he is considering whether to order a home delivery from Sainsbury's again. 

"It has put us off a bit. Even before Covid we had big vans coming down here but we have never had anything like this before," said Mr Lee, who lives with his wife Kathryn. 

"I would certainly not want that same chap coming here again."

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with Mr and Mrs Lee to apologise and investigate their experience.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the Field's newsagents in London Street on Friday morning 

'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Christmas

5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jerome Mayhew will meet partners of the Taverham Partnership surgery over the struggles for patients to book appointments

MP to hold meeting over huge patient backlog at city surgery

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon