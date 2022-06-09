Appeal for help with Norwich road closure at school times

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council are helping to monitor traffic in Vane Close during school times - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A project to bolster the trial of a road closure scheme near a school has been launched with parents urged: "Ditch the car."

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is calling for volunteers to come forward to control access to Vane Close, near Dussindale Primary School, at the start and end of the school day to help with the traffic calming trial.

The School Streets Scheme began in early May which saw traffic banned from Vane Close as part of an initiative designed to cut congestion, improve air quality and make the area safer.

Dussindale Primary School - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn said: "We first suggested this form of trial for Vane Close some years ago and so we are delighted that we can support the county council in trialling the road closure in this area.

"With ample off-street parking within walking distance, there is no excuse for even those parents who live further away, not to walk their kids to the gate."

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

The town council has offered to assist with the scheme to encourage more volunteers to come forward and get trained.

It is hoped the road closure for school runs will be made permanent following the trial with Browick Road Primary in Wymondham and two schools in Norwich - Nelson Infant and Wensum Junior - also involved in the project.

The trial comes as folk living in Spinney Road, St Catherines Road, Furze Road and Broom Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew have been plagued by people parking on street verges and blocking driveways near schools in the area.

Blue cones being installed in response to anti-social parking - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

This led to blue cones being used to try and deter the anti-social parking.

Traffic is banned from Vane Close, between 8.15am and 9am and 2.45pm and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

A spokesman for the town council said: "We have managed to shuffle some of our work patterns and management plans to make at least two members of staff each day available for the start and end of the school day.

"We have been very fortunate to also have councillors who are very supportive of the project and so will also be covering some of the days for us."

Details of road closures around Dussindale Primary as part of the School Streets scheme - Credit: Norfolk CC

Anyone interested in helping in out with Sustrans should contact schoolstreets@norfolk.gov.uk.