Meet the cone ranger battling anti-social parkers at pick-up time

Blue cones are the latest line of defence in a suburb's battle against "anti-social parkers".

Parents and homeowners in Furze Road and Broom Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew have been plagued for years by people parking on the street's verges at busy times around the start and end of the school day.

This has resulted in the grass being destroyed with pavements also often cluttered with cars outside homes.

Safety fears have also been expressed over visibility being restricted with children often crossing between parked cars.

So Thorpe St Andrew county councillor John Fisher (Cons) took matters into his own hands and asked the town council if they had any spare cones.

He leapt into action after seeing the state of the grass when he walked past.

His county council highways allowance was used in the area to have posts installed to help crack down on the problem.

These were were due to go in by the end of April - but this has been delayed following a contractor shortage.

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor John Fisher with the new cones to prevent bad parking - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

Mr Fisher said: "Parking in Furze Road and Broom Avenue has been an issue for many years. My children attended 25 years ago and there was an issue then.

"Having visited the area regularly, I have seen the issue getting worse.

"It must be accepted that every school in Norfolk has a parking problem at school start and finish times."

The councillor hopes the cones - which he helped to install on Friday - will be a short-term solution until the posts can be put in for good.

Blue cones being installed in response to anti-social parking - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A statement from Thorpe St Andrew Town Council said: "While the county council looks at what permanent solutions may be possible, the placing of cones in this area ensures the green space remains a safe place for those walking to and from the school.

"It prevents the ground from becoming further damaged by anti-social parking."

The council has also pleaded with parents in the area to walk their little ones to school where possible instead of using the car for the school run.