Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Norfolk County Council
Weary neighbours returning home after long shifts have spoken of their fury at finding their drives blocked by people visiting a nearby school.
Those living in Spinney Road and St Catherines Road in Thorpe St Andrew have been plagued by people parking anti-socially at all times of the day and night.
The problem has become more of an issue since Covid with many neighbours questioning why people pulling up and then heading in the direction of Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form are not parking in nearby public car parks instead.
Tanya Tooke, 55, who lives in Spinney Road, recently came home from a night shift at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge to find someone parked across her drive.
This meant she had to wait for the motorist to move when she just wanted to go to bed.
Mrs Tooke said: "We have had a number of issues with people blocking the drive. At times they can be quite rude and abusive.
"There is sometimes trouble getting the coaches down here because of this ongoing issue. It has become a nightmare since Covid.
Most Read
- 1 TUI flight to Tenerife cancelled as it was on the tarmac
- 2 'I was starstruck' - This Country actor spotted at Norwich Market
- 3 Do you remember dancing the night away at Hy's Nightclub in Tombland?
- 4 What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'
- 5 Air ambulance called to UEA campus due to medical incident
- 6 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Let's Rock Norwich 2022?
- 7 'One of a kind' two-bed for sale in Norwich suburb for £240k
- 8 Funfair takes over city park with dodgems, helter skelter and much more
- 9 UEA changes to high level student walkways over safety fall fears
- 10 More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues
"I think half the people who pull up here would drive into the classrooms if they could."
Mrs Tooke's husband Michael, 57, added: "People leave notes on the cars but they just drive back later. The verges have become muck from where thy have parked."
Thorpe St Andrew School has been contacted for comment.
Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor John Fisher recently put blue cones in the Furze Road area to prevent anti-social parking.
He said: "The town council has put some bollards out in the Spinney Road Longfields Road area to prevent this."
Mr Fisher said authorities are looking into bylaws to prevent all parking on verges and he will contact the school to discuss the potential for a new car park.
Blue cones previously used in the area could also be replaced after half-term to control parking near Sir George Morse Park for the Jubilee celebrations.
The council does allow teachers to park at Sir George Morse Park after there were issues with parking capacity at the school.
The county council said parking across driveways is a policing matter.