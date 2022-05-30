Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes

There have been issues with parking near schools in Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is councillor John Fisher - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Norfolk County Council

Weary neighbours returning home after long shifts have spoken of their fury at finding their drives blocked by people visiting a nearby school.

Those living in Spinney Road and St Catherines Road in Thorpe St Andrew have been plagued by people parking anti-socially at all times of the day and night.

The problem has become more of an issue since Covid with many neighbours questioning why people pulling up and then heading in the direction of Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form are not parking in nearby public car parks instead.

Tanya Tooke, 55, who lives in Spinney Road, recently came home from a night shift at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge to find someone parked across her drive.

This meant she had to wait for the motorist to move when she just wanted to go to bed.

Mrs Tooke said: "We have had a number of issues with people blocking the drive. At times they can be quite rude and abusive.

"There is sometimes trouble getting the coaches down here because of this ongoing issue. It has become a nightmare since Covid.

Spinney Road in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Google Maps

"I think half the people who pull up here would drive into the classrooms if they could."

Mrs Tooke's husband Michael, 57, added: "People leave notes on the cars but they just drive back later. The verges have become muck from where thy have parked."

Thorpe St Andrew School has been contacted for comment.

Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor John Fisher recently put blue cones in the Furze Road area to prevent anti-social parking.

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor John Fisher installing blue cones in the Furze Road area - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

He said: "The town council has put some bollards out in the Spinney Road Longfields Road area to prevent this."

Mr Fisher said authorities are looking into bylaws to prevent all parking on verges and he will contact the school to discuss the potential for a new car park.

John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Blue cones previously used in the area could also be replaced after half-term to control parking near Sir George Morse Park for the Jubilee celebrations.

The council does allow teachers to park at Sir George Morse Park after there were issues with parking capacity at the school.

The county council said parking across driveways is a policing matter.