Play area closed at city pub just weeks after reopening

Families have been left baffled to find the gates to a children's play area in a city pub closed less than two weeks after then venue reopened.

The Bull in Hellesdon opened its doors under new management on Monday, July 4 and reverted back to its historic name after previously being called The Chestnut Tree.

But parents have already been questioning what has been going on at the boozer.

The play area is currently fenced off with closed signs hanging from it, which has left kids disappointed when visiting the pub for lunch.

A staff member at the pub confirmed the play area has been closed off for resurfacing.

They added the bark is being replaced with a rubber mat surface which is deemed safer.

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date - Credit: The Bull

A timescale for when this work will be completed is not yet known as this stage.

The staff member said the council would have to inspect the play area before it is open to the public.

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county and district councillor for Hellesdon, said: "It's very early days for the new owner and they have obviously done what they feel is appropriate.

"I hope they listen to the needs and views of the those using the pub and adapt and move forward accordingly.

"I am aware there are concerns from people about the play area but I think it is a positive move for health and safety reasons."

Hellesdon councillor Shelagh Gurney - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The councillor - who is also chairwoman of the parish council - said the new rubber surface will be in line with play areas under the control of the parish council.

She also pointed out that bark has the potential to hide debris underneath which could prove dangerous.

There have also been some complaints among some customers over the children's menu.

One customer, who did not wish to be named, said there was limited choice and more variety is needed for youngsters.

It is understood the pub has been listening to customer feedback.

Former tenant Gemma Burwood was told she would have to leave the pub in April after four years.

The Stonegate Group - which owns the pub - has been contacted for comment.