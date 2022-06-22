Opening date for renamed pub revealed following £479k revamp

A file picture of when the pub was The Bull before becoming The Chestnut Tree - Credit: Archant

Punters will soon be able to enjoy a pint at a historic boozer after a month-long refurbishment.

The Bull in Hellesdon - previously named The Chestnut Tree before reverting back to its original name - will welcome back customers on Monday, July 4.

A grand launch event is also being lined up on Friday, July 8 which is being organised by the pub's new owners the Stonegate group.

The new name and signage for the Reepham Road watering hole are part of an overall revamp costing £479,000.

General manager at The Bull, Miranda Northern, said: "There is a whole lot of work going on inside and out at the moment and it will be so worthwhile. The pub will look brilliant.

"We are keeping all the character of a traditional pub and adding top-quality food, drinks, TV sports, entertainment and service."

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date - Credit: The Bull

There will be new food and drink menus with local ales, afternoon teas and Sunday roasts all on offer including options for children.

And Hellesdon folk are pleased to see the pub is reverting back to its historic name.

Mrs Northern said: "This is such an exciting time for this great, friendly community pub.

"It's still referred to as The Bull by so many people around here that it makes perfect sense to bring back the name officially."

The pub was renamed The Chestnut Tree in November 2018 after opening under new owners at the time.

But campaigners have been calling for the pub to be officially renamed as The Bull ever since.

The name derives from cattle being transported along the route to Norwich Market.

Those transporting the cattle would stop at a shack near the site of the present pub.

There were some question marks raised over former tenant Gemma Burwood being told she would have to leave in April after four years.

She is now concentrating at her venture at The Blue Boar in Oulton near Lowestoft with some of her former Hellesdon staff.

Hellesdon district councillor Sue Prutton (Cons) said: "There was some unrest over it.

"It's good that some of those people were able to keep their jobs given the current climate."